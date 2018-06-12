House lawmakers to meet regarding state's budget

Members of the House Finance Committee are expected to brief their colleagues on the budget proposal they passed last week.
The lawmakers will meet Tuesday afternoon. The House is expected to vote on the bill Friday.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's office said Monday the budget bill is not a "final product."
The $9.6 billion budget would ask voters to authorize $250 million in bonds for school construction and permit the governor to legalize sports betting at two casinos.
House members notably nixed Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to expand the number of medical marijuana licenses in the state.
One aspect of the budget appeared to change Tuesday. Mattiello said lawmakers will remove an 8.5-percent funding cut for nursing homes if they agree to dismiss a lawsuit against the state.
Comments