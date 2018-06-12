Death of Texas tycoon James Cotter leads to estate issues

This May 12, 2018 photo shows buildings on Tesoro Drive in San Antonio once owned by James F. Cotter. Real estate tycoon and cowboy extraordinaire James F. Cotter died as he lived, sowing confusion among the people he loved. Since his death from cardiac arrest Jan. 25, 2017, his estate has been the subject of legal maneuvering among his surviving widow, five children, lenders, creditors and the IRS. The San Antonio Express-News reports Cotter died at 83 without a valid will. The bulk of his estate, valued at about $288 million 13 months before his death, comprises 66 properties in six states. The San Antonio Express-News via AP Tom Reel