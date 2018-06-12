Fate of massive AT&T-Time Warner merger in US judge's hands

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the AT&T logo is positioned above one of its retail stores, in New York. The fate of the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a massive media deal opposed by the government that could shape how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies, rests in the hands of a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon is expected to announce in court Tuesday, June 12, 2018 his decision in the biggest antitrust trial in years. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo