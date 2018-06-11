Budget bill is law if House votes to complete veto override

Spending and policy adjustments made by Republicans to North Carolina's state budget next year appears headed to becoming law despite Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.
The House scheduled an override vote Tuesday on Cooper's veto of the nearly $24 billion plan for the fiscal year starting July 1. The Senate already completed its part of the override last week, the day after Cooper issued his veto. Republicans in both the House and the Senate have large enough majorities so that they can override any veto if they stay united.
Cooper complained the GOP budget didn't do enough for public education, teacher pay and the environment. He also criticized the legislative process that created the alterations. Republicans countered that Cooper wanted to spend too much in his own proposal.
