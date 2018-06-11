Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.
Trump: Economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

The Associated Press

June 11, 2018 08:07 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack.

Trump tweeted just minutes before his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Kudlow is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Kudlow joined Trump last week in Canada for the G-7 meeting of world leaders.

Trump tweets that, "Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack."

Kudlow is the director of the National Economic Council.

