Seattle tax opposed by Amazon will be likely be rescinded

In this May 24, 2018, photo, paid signature gatherer John Ellard, right, gives thumbs-up as two men stop to sign petitions to put on the November ballot a referendum on Seattle's head tax, in Seattle. Seattle city leaders say they'll work to repeal the tax passed just last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing. Amazon and other businesses had sharply criticized the levy, and the online retail giant even temporarily halted construction planning on a new high-rise building near its Seattle headquarters in protest. Elaine Thompson AP Photo