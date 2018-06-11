Grimm: Donovan said he'd try to help win presidential pardon

FILE - In this July 17, 2015 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm arrives ahead of his sentencing for aiding in filing a false tax return, at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Monday, June 11, 2018, the first debate between the two men running in a no-holds-barred Republican Congressional primary for 11th Congressional District, which covers conservative Staten Island as well as a slice of Brooklyn, was heated and at times hostile. But incumbent Congressman Dan Donovan and Grimm both spoke of their support for President Donald Trump, and getting his agenda accomplished. Kevin Hagen AP Photo