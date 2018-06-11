Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state

Saving salmon: Why these remarkable fish matter to the Northwest For hundreds of thousands of years, wild ocean salmon have been coming to the Pacific Northwest. Now, their existence is under threat, along with the communities they support. Ali Rizvi and Sohail Al-Jamea McClatchy ×

SHARE COPY LINK For hundreds of thousands of years, wild ocean salmon have been coming to the Pacific Northwest. Now, their existence is under threat, along with the communities they support. Ali Rizvi and Sohail Al-Jamea McClatchy