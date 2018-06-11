Kim Jong Un could give up ICBMs but keep some nuclear forces

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2017, file image provided by the North Korean government Nov. 30, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and what the North Korean government calls the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile, in North Korea. Tuesday’s meeting on June 12, 2018 in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump comes after a sharp turn in North Korea’s diplomacy, from rebuffing proposals for dialogue last year to embracing and even initiating them this year. The change may reflect a new thinking about its nuclear deterrence strategy, and how best to secure the ultimate goal of protecting Kim’s rule. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency