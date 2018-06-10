Democrats inch left in some swing districts for midterms

In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Clarke Tucker talks to supporters after winning the District 2 U.S. House Democratic primary at Cotham's in the City in Little Rock. Democrats typically aren’t embracing their most liberal options in House districts that’ll determine which party controls Congress after the November midterms, but candidates will test how liberal the party can go and still win among GOP-leaning voters. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP Thomas Metthe