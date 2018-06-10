Backers optimistic Medicaid plan will make Nebraska ballot

In this June 8, 2018 photo, volunteer Kait Madson, right, recruits Kirk, no last name given, of Omaha to sign a petition in Omaha, Neb., to expand Medicaid in Nebraska. A petition drive to expand Medicaid in Nebraska is well on its way to placing the issue on the November general election ballot, thanks in part to a national group that successfully championed a similar effort in Maine last year. The Insure the Good Life campaign has already passed the minimum signature threshold in Nebraska's two largest counties and is sending volunteers into rural counties to gather even more signatures. Nati Harnik AP Photo