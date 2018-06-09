Illinois, which buried ERA decades ago, now its darling

FILE - In this June 3, 1982 file photo, a group of feminists chained themselves together outside the Illinois Senate chambers in Springfield, Ill., to show support for the ratification of the ERA The women chanted and held their hands in the shape of a womb to symbolize womanhood. Illinois for decades remained the only industrial northern state not to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment. But decades after the Congressional deadline the state finally approved the resolution. File AP Photo