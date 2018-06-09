Momentous days in Ethiopia as new PM pledges major reforms

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 42, who was installed in April, inspects the honor guard as he arrives to meet for bilateral talks with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Entebbe, Uganda Friday, June 8, 2018. Sweeping changes that seemed unthinkable just weeks ago have been announced almost daily since Ahmed, Africa's youngest head of government, took office and vowed to bring months of deadly protests to an end. Ronald Kabuubi AP Photo