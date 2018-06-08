Singapore summit site run by family with Trump-like ambition

FILE - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, part of the facade of Capella Hotel is seen in the center of the photo, on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Ahead of a planned summit Tuesday, June 12, in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean autocrat Kim Jong Un, there has been talk of complete denuclearization, North Korea has shut down (for now) its nuclear test site, and senior U.S. and North Korean officials have shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington for meetings with Kim and Trump. The top U.S. diplomat declared that “Chairman Kim shares the objectives with the American people” amid talk of a grand bargain that could see North Korean disarmament met with a massive influx of outside aid. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo