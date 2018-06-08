AP names Steven Sloan as news editor overseeing politics

Associated Press Politics Editor Steven Sloan poses for a portrait in the news agency's Washington bureau, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The Associated Press on Friday, June 8 named Sloan as news editor overseeing political coverage, including the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 presidential campaign. Sloan will oversee AP's national reporting team and work closely with reporters in Washington, as well as around the United States. His appointment was announced by AP Washington bureau chief Julie Pace. J. David Ake AP Photo