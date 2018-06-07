Federal agency pegs $4M for Arctic refuge infrastructure

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an airplane flies over caribou from the Porcupine Caribou Herd on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska. The Interior Department plans to spend $4 million in the section of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge where petroleum drilling may be allowed. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in a release Thursday, June 7, 2018, said the spending will be part of nearly $5.9 million approved in Alaska for critical U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service infrastructure. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)