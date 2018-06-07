Casino industry trade show to address sports betting ruling

The premier trade show for the casino industry this year will include several sessions focused on sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban dealing with the activity.
Organizers of the Global Gaming Expo say the trade show scheduled for October in Las Vegas will include panels addressing the complexities of the high court's decision and how sports betting works in regulated markets, such as Nevada and the United Kingdom.
The Supreme Court last month struck down a federal law that barred gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. The move gave states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.
No major professional leagues have confirmed their participation in the trade show's sports betting symposium.
The event runs Oct. 8 through 11.
