FILE- In this July 21, 2017, file a hog house is reflected in an adjacent waste pond at a farm that has hogs owned by Smithfield Foods in Farmville, N.C. Jury selection began Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in a Raleigh federal courthouse for the second trial over claims the method in which Hong Kong-owned, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods raises hogs caused a number of problems for neighbors after the operations moved in.
FILE- In this July 21, 2017, file a hog house is reflected in an adjacent waste pond at a farm that has hogs owned by Smithfield Foods in Farmville, N.C. Jury selection began Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in a Raleigh federal courthouse for the second trial over claims the method in which Hong Kong-owned, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods raises hogs caused a number of problems for neighbors after the operations moved in. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo
FILE- In this July 21, 2017, file a hog house is reflected in an adjacent waste pond at a farm that has hogs owned by Smithfield Foods in Farmville, N.C. Jury selection began Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in a Raleigh federal courthouse for the second trial over claims the method in which Hong Kong-owned, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods raises hogs caused a number of problems for neighbors after the operations moved in. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo

Business

NC Senate backs limits to law that allowed $51M pork verdict

By EMERY P. DALESIO AP Business Writer

June 07, 2018 02:35 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Senators in the country's No. 2 hog-growing state want to further shield industrial-scale hog operations from lawsuits by neighbors who've long complained that open-air animal waste pits comparable to city sewage plants frustrate their daily lives.

North Carolina's Senate tentatively approved legislation Thursday to make it more difficult lawsuits that claim an agricultural operation created a nuisance for existing neighbors. Final legislative passage could come next week.

Lawmakers acted weeks after neighbors won a $51 million jury verdict from pork giant Smithfield Foods after decades of complaints about smells and other nuisances to industry-friendly politicians. That was cut to about $3 million because North Carolina law limits damages that punish misdeeds.

The second of potentially dozens of similar lawsuits is in its second week before a Raleigh jury.

  Comments  