Chart a course for a low-hassle destination wedding

FILE- In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, photographers take photos of a tourist couple's wedding at the famous Kuta beach during sunset in Bali, Indonesia. According to a 2016 survey from wedding site The Knot, the average cost of an international destination wedding is $25,800. That figure may be within your event budget, but for guests, international airfare and multinight lodging could be out of reach. Firdia Lisnawati, File AP Photo