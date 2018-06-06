Pruitt aide resigns after she describes personal errands

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file phot, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. A senior aide wrapped up in the ethics investigations of Pruitt has abruptly resigned. Pruitt announced the departure of aide Millan Hupp in an email on June 6. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo