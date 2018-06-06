EPA head laughs off Chick-fil-A questions; senior aide quits

Scott Pruitt, left, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, meets with Idaho Gov. Butch Otter at the Idaho Statehouse Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. Idaho will take over regulating pollution discharge into the state's lakes and rivers from the federal government under an agreement signed Tuesday by the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Idaho Statesman via AP Darin Oswald