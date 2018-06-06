House GOP slates vote on $15B Trump spending cut package

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. The GOP-controlled House is moving ahead on a White House plan to cut almost $15 billion in leftover spending, scheduling a vote after President Donald Trump took to Twitter to sell the idea. A spokesman for McCarthy said June 6 that the House will vote June 7 on the measure, which had appeared to languish after Trump submitted it last month. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo