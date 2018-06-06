Group that advises gov't watchdog is disbanded, members say

In this May 8, 2018, file photo, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, speaks with members of the media after meeting with House GOP members on Capitol Hill in Washington. Members of a group of outside experts required by law to meet twice a year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau say the group has been dissolved by Mulvaney, acting director of the CFPB. On Wednesday, June 6, Mulvaney told the 25 members of the Consumer Advisory Board on Wednesday morning that they will be replaced and the board will be reconstituted, according to two of the members. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo