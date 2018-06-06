Justices send development challenge back to lower court

The state Supreme Court has ordered a circuit court to review whether city officials in Eau Claire properly extended cash grants for downtown renovations.
A group of taxpayers sued in 2015 alleging the city failed to justify creating tax incremental districts to fund the Confluence Arts Center and cash grants for renovation work amounted to illegal property tax breaks for the developer.
Eau Claire County Circuit Judge Paul Lenz dismissed the case, finding taxpayers failed to show standing.
The Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision Wednesday affirmed Lenz's decision but ordered a lower court to review how the city determined the tax districts were necessary.
The state Justice Department has warned if the taxpayers prevail it would jeopardize numerous economic development projects, including incentives for Foxconn Technology Group's Mount Pleasant campus.
