Kim's charm offensive may benefit his army if sanctions ease

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges a welcome from the military officers during his visit to Korean People's Army's Strategic Forces in North Korea. Kim’s diplomatic charm offensive could be a godsend for his generals. There is virtually no aspect of the North Korean economy that doesn’t have the military’s fingerprints all over it. If Kim’s strategy of busting support for sanctions by negotiating with U.S. President Donald Trump and others pays off, his million-man military could be one of the biggest winners. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency