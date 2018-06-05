Arkansas congressman goes after challenger in new TV ad

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Arkansas Democratic state Rep. Clarke Tucker sits at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Tucker won his party's nomination for a U.S. House seat in balloting May 22. Tucker will face incumbent Republican Rep. French Hill and a Libertarian candidate in the fall. Hill began airing ads criticizing his Tucker as too closely aligned with party figures like Hillary Rodham Clinton and Nancy Pelosi. Kelly P. Kissel, File AP Photo