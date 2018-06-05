GOP leader McConnell cancels most of Senate's August recess

FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door luncheon with President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington. McConnell warns that key Kentucky products including bourbon could wind up targets of retaliation if a trade war erupts. The growing trade dispute stems from the Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada. McConnell said Kentucky-made bourbon, farm products and automobiles could be hurt from retaliatory moves. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo