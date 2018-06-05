Trump appealing ruling that bars blocking of Twitter critics

In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who sued the president for saying her sexual misconduct claims were lies, are scheduled to be in court Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York. Susan Walsh AP Photo