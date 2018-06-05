David Koch leaves his political and business roles citing health reasons

Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile announced the unveiling of the company's new Global Digital Logistics Center, a seven-story 150,000-square-foot building as part of a $1 billion expansion that includes ober 1,000 new jobs.
The Colorado Derby Lofts, a 9-story apartment building in an old USD 259 administrative building, are scheduled to open to the public June 1. The downtown lofts have ribbon windows, as well as a rooftop pool and grills. (Music: Bensound.com)
Wichita Public Schools along with WSU Tech and Textron Aviation announces it will start the state's first aviation technical education pathway. Through the program students will work towards potential jobs in the aviation industry.
Video released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows an Air Canada plane correct itself after almost landing on the wrong taxiway at San Francisco International Airport. The NTSB is currently investigating the incident.
Global Aviation Technologies started test flying the Air Force's fleet of 19 C-21 jets after updating their avionics at their Wichita plant Thursday. After more updates the first test flight should be Friday morning.
Kansas ranchers often burn off the dead grass in their cattle pastures to encourage the growth of new grass. In March and April, the skies become thick with smoke as controlled burns light up the Kansas skies.