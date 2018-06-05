'Deteriorating health' prompts David Koch's retirement from roles at Koch Industries

David Koch is retiring from his post at Koch Industries because of deteriorating health, Koch Industries chairman and CEO Charles Koch said in a letter to employees Tuesday morning.
David Koch, 78, is an executive vice president and board member of Koch Industries as well as a medical and arts philanthropist, donating hundreds of millions of dollars over the years to hospitals, theaters and museums.
David's brother Charles said in the letter to employees that David's "health has continued to deteriorate. As a result, he is unable to be involved in business and other organizational activities."
"Because of this, David will be retiring from his responsibilities at Koch and other organizations."
In addition to his role at Koch Industries, David Koch also was chairman and CEO of Koch Chemical Technology Group, a Koch Industries subsidiary.
"We are deeply saddened by this, as we miss David's insightful questions and his many contributions to Koch Industries," Charles Koch said in the letter.
Twenty-five years ago, David Koch was diagnosed with and survived prostate cancer and since then has directed some of his philanthropy to cancer research and treatment, including donating $150 million in 2015 to Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York for the David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care, an outpatient medical facility.
"David has always been a fighter and is dealing with this challenge in the same way," Charles Koch said in the letter.
David Koch resides in New York City with his wife, Julia, and children David Jr., Mary and John.
Comments