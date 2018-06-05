Turkey, Iran help wealthy Qatar thrive, 1 year into blockade

In this May 5, 2018 photo, a taxi passes by a building with the image of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar. A year into a blockade by four Arab states against Qatar, the small country has weathered the storm by drawing from its substantial financial coffers, using its strategic location in the Persian Gulf as the world’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas to continue shipments to major world powers, and forging tight alliances with countries like Turkey and Iran. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo