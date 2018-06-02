Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez is surrounded by photographers in the parliament after a motion of no confidence vote at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Friday, June 1, 2018. Opposition Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has won the vote to replace Mariano Rajoy as prime minister, in the first ouster of a serving Spanish leader by parliament in four decades of democracy.
Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez is surrounded by photographers in the parliament after a motion of no confidence vote at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Friday, June 1, 2018. Opposition Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has won the vote to replace Mariano Rajoy as prime minister, in the first ouster of a serving Spanish leader by parliament in four decades of democracy. Pool Photo via AP Emilio Naranjo

Socialist Pedro Sanchez sworn in as Spain's prime minister

June 02, 2018 04:12 AM

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spain's prime minister by King Felipe VI.

Sanchez came to power Saturday at a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace a day after successfully leading a no-confidence vote to oust predecessor Mariano Rajoy following a court ruling in a major corruption case involving the conservative leader's Popular Party.

The Parliament voted 180-169 Friday to replace Rajoy's government with one led by Sanchez. One lawmaker abstained.

Spain is the eurozone's No. 4 economy and an influential member of the European Union. Sanchez and his party are staunch supporters of the EU and the shared currency.

The 46-year-old Sanchez is Spain's seventh prime minister since the return to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975.

