California's 'jungle primary' sets off party scrambling

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, R-Oceanside speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Across televisions in Orange County, a flashy ad slams Chavez for supporting a California climate change program and a massive state budget. But it's not one of Chavez's Republican rivals excoriating him for siding with Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, it's Democrats. Rich Pedroncelli,File AP Photo