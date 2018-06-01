Senators suggests reining in Trump on trade

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. A pair of U.S. Senators urged Congress on June 1 to consider legislation that would rein in President Donald Trump's trade actions in light of tariffs his administration imposed on imported steel and aluminum. Speaking to farmers in North Dakota, Heitkamp said "maybe we need to rethink" policies that give the president broad international trade authority. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo