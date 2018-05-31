Raytheon to invest $100M to expand Mississippi radar plant

Wes Kramer, president of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business, points to the radar housing on a U.S. Navy war ship poster, Thursday, May 31, 2018, and says his company plans to invest $100 million in its Forest, Miss., plant, to test and make military radars, during a news conference at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. In addition, Raytheon will construct a new 50,000-square-foot facility to serve as the hub for testing, integration and production of s-band radars, including the U.S. Navy's next -generation SPY-6, Air and Missile Defense Radar program. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo