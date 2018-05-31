Immigrant tuition law debated in Kansas governor's race

In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, center, answers questions from reports after filing to run for the Republican nomination for governor as running mate and Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, to his left, and family members watch, in Topeka, Kan. Kobach is attacking a state law that helps young people living in the U.S. illegally go to state colleges. John Hanna AP Photo