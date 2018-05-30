FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at an event in Springfield, Ill. Heated debates over income taxes and abortion funding in the state Capitol Tuesday, May 29, 2018, belied what legislative leaders said was a collegial negotiation over the full budget which made lawmakers optimistic they could complete their work by Thursday's deadline.
FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at an event in Springfield, Ill. Heated debates over income taxes and abortion funding in the state Capitol Tuesday, May 29, 2018, belied what legislative leaders said was a collegial negotiation over the full budget which made lawmakers optimistic they could complete their work by Thursday's deadline. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at an event in Springfield, Ill. Heated debates over income taxes and abortion funding in the state Capitol Tuesday, May 29, 2018, belied what legislative leaders said was a collegial negotiation over the full budget which made lawmakers optimistic they could complete their work by Thursday's deadline. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo

Business

Lawmakers optimistic about budget as deadline nears

The Associated Press

May 30, 2018 04:35 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois lawmakers are entering the next-to-last day of their spring session and are optimistic about meeting their deadline for a state budget.

Budget negotiators won't say whether they'll be ready to take action on the spending plan when they convene Wednesday. But they say the operations side of an estimated $39 billion spending plan is in the hands of legislative leaders.

Democratic negotiators say questions remain over a capital construction plan. They are focusing on which projects are priorities and the source of funding.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's call for a $248 million reconstruction of the Quincy veterans home is still in the mix.

Lawmakers also have a list of other unresolved issues. They include gun restrictions and a reinstatement of the death penalty added to legislation by Rauner.

  Comments  