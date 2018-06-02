Tumultuous dairy industry contributes to tough choices

In a May 23, 2018 photo, Stephen Bennett Sr., owner of Sunrise Farms in Everett, Pa., feeds some of his 3-month-old calves. The farm has been in Stephen Bennett Sr.'s family for nearly a century, ever since his grandfather purchased the land in 1920. But lower milk prices and the accumulated debt are pushing Bennett to sell the family-owned business, which will begin July 20 with an auction to sell farm equipment. Altoona Mirror via AP Shen Wu Tan