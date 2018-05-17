Meet Jaime Dupy, director of investor and strategic development at the chamber

JAIME DUPY
Director of investor and strategic development, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce
Dupy has filled a number of positions since coming to the chamber in 2012 as coordinator of a fundraising campaign that raised more than $9 million for economic development.
She transferred to a job supporting the Young Professionals of Wichita, then worked on small business services and governmental relations before becoming director of investor relations, which is focused on larger chamber members. The addition of the second half of her title means she’ll help shape chamber policy and report directly to Gary Plummer, the president and CEO.
“We want to make sure we are demonstrating a good return on their investment,” Dupy said.
Dupy grew up in Lawrence and graduated from the University of Kansas with a journalism degree. She and her husband, Mike, an account at Koch Industries, have two children: Hailey, 3, and Adam, 8 months.
“The kids keep us pretty busy but we’re both KU grads so we like to follow the Jayhawks,” she said.
Joe Stumpe
Comments