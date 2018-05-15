Philippine Congress urged to reject chief justice's ouster

Lawyers display placards and shout slogans during a rally outside the Philippine Supreme Court to protest Friday's ouster of Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The Philippine Supreme Court ousted its chief justice, a critic of the country's authoritarian president, in an unprecedented vote Friday by fellow magistrates that she and hundreds of protesters called unconstitutional and a threat to democracy. Bullit Marquez AP Photo