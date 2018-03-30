Members of the New York Assembly work on passing budget bills at the state Capitol Friday, March 30, 2018, in Albany, N.Y.
Members of the New York Assembly work on passing budget bills at the state Capitol Friday, March 30, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. Hans Pennink AP Photo
Members of the New York Assembly work on passing budget bills at the state Capitol Friday, March 30, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. Hans Pennink AP Photo

Business

NY lawmakers poised to pass budget

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018 11:36 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Lawmakers in New York state are poised to pass a new $168.3 billion state budget that includes surcharges on taxi, Uber and Lyft rides in Manhattan and a new state sexual harassment policy written following the #MeToo movement.

Members of the state Senate and Assembly worked into the early morning hours Saturday hoping to complete their work on the spending plan before a new fiscal year begins Sunday.

The budget includes $1 billion in new education spending, investments in water quality and money to fight Lyme disease.

It contains one notable new tax, a fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors that will raise funds to combat addiction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lawmakers also inserted language to create a commission to examine whether members of the Senate and Assembly deserve a pay raise.

  Comments  