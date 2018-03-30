Business

Alaska House backtracks on full dividend vote

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018 05:31 PM

JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska House's populist vote to pay Alaskans the full amount for their oil-wealth fund checks has been undone.

Lawmakers rescinded the vote Friday after debate over Alaska Permanent Fund dividends derailed efforts to pass a state operating budget.

Rather than a full payout, estimated at about $2,650, lawmakers voted for a $1,600 dividend this year.

Monday's vote for a fully funded dividend, held during a drawn-out budget debate, split the House majority and spurred minority Republicans to seek bigger budget cuts to win over their members.

A handful of majority members who supported a full dividend Monday backed undoing that vote Friday.

The size of the oil check was cut roughly in half the last two years amid gridlock over Alaska's budget deficit.

