Qatar, UAE spend heavily on lobbyists amid a war of words

In this Feb. 6, 2018 photo, dawn breaks over the Capitol in Washington. A simmering diplomatic crisis tearing at the Middle East is unfolding in Washington’s corridors of power as bitter rivals Qatar and the United Arab Emirates trade accusations and battle for influence with Congress and the Trump administration. Both countries spent heavily over the last year on lawyers, lobbyists, and public relations specialists as each seeks better trade and security relationships with the U.S., according to disclosure records filed with the Justice Department. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo