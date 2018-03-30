Trump EPA expected to roll back auto gas mileage standards

Traffic streaks along U.S. Highway 50 early in the morning, Friday, March 30, 2018 across the Potomac River from Washington in Arlingotn, Va. The Trump administration is expected to announce that it will roll back automobile gas mileage and pollution standards that were approved during the Obama administration. Current regulations call for new vehicles to get 36 miles per gallon in real-world driving by 2025. That's about 10 mpg over the existing standard. Automakers say they'll have trouble reaching the new standards because people want bigger vehicles. But environmental groups say the technology exists for automakers to comply. J. David Ake AP Photo