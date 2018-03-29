Vegas police: Man with knife at apartment killed by officers

Police in Las Vegas say a man refused to drop a knife before he was shot and killed by officers responding to a call about a domestic dispute at budget downtown apartment complex.
Sgt. Jeff Clark tells the Las Vegas Sun the fatal shooting happened a little before noon Thursday at the Siegel Suites just off Las Vegas Boulevard near the Stratosphere hotel-casino.
He says police determined a woman who called police had been beaten, and several officers went to the door of the unit where she and man lived.
Clark says the man opened the door with a knife in his hand, refused orders to drop it, and moved forward before he was shot by at least one officer.
Never miss a local story.
The name of the officers involved and the man who was killed were not immediately made public.
Comments