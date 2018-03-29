SC Senate advances rate cut for customers post-nuke debacle

Hundreds of thousands of South Carolina utility customers are a step closer to being freed from the surcharges they've had to pay for a failed multi-billion dollar nuclear project.
The state Senate on Wednesday advanced a measure reducing South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. customers' rates by 13 percent until the end of this year.
Right now, 18 percent of SCE&G customers' bills go toward paying off the company's failed venture to build two more nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. SCE&G abandoned the project last year, but its customers still pay about $27 a month toward paying it off.
The House passed a bill removing the surcharge entirely. Lawmakers will have to sort out the differences. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he won't agree to continued charges.
