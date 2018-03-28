Lawmakers support rolled-back tax credit for shipyard

A bill that would continue providing tens of millions of dollars in state tax breaks to a Navy shipbuilder is getting support from Maine lawmakers.
The Senate voted 25-9 Wednesday to provide a tax credit to Bath Iron Works. The bill faces more legislative action.
The latest version of the bill provides $45 million in non-refundable tax credits over 15 years, down from $60 million over 20 years as originally proposed. The bill would prevent Bath Iron Works from also qualifying for Pine Tree Development Zone benefits.
The shipyard, which employs 5,500 workers, says it wants to stay competitive against a Mississippi shipyard as it bids for up to 20 frigates to supplement its contracts for larger destroyers.
Bill opponent Democratic Sen. Justin Chenette deemed it corporate welfare.
