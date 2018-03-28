Female candidates across US stress gender, motherhood

Krish Vignarajah, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, poses for a photograph with her daughter Alana at her home in Gaithersburg, Md., on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Vignarajah, a lawyer and former policy director for Michelle Obama, is one of seven Democrats and the only woman running in the Maryland gubernatorial primary. She said the 2016 presidential election was a “rude awakening of what happens when we become complacent.” Patrick Semansky AP Photo