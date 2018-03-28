Ahead of Trump summit, new activity at North Korea nuke site

FILE - In this June 27, 2008, file photo from television, the 60-foot-tall cooling tower, which was later dismantled, is seen at the main Yongbyon nuclear reactor complex in Yongbyon, North Korea. Increased activity at the Yongbyon North Korean nuclear site has once again caught the attention of analysts and renewed concerns about the complexities of denuclearization talks as President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Kim Jong Un. APTN, File AP Photo