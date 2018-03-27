FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. Trump is floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico. Trump raised the idea to House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Business

Trump floats using military budget to pay for border wall

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

March 27, 2018 03:19 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is floating the idea of using the military's budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Trump raised the idea with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.

And he's tweeted that building "a great Border Wall" is "all about National Defense" and called to "Build WALL through M!", meaning the military.

Departments have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval.

Trump threatened to veto the omnibus spending bill last week in part because it didn't include the $25 billion he wanted to build his wall, one of his top campaign promises.

Trump also insisted he'd make Mexico pay for it. Mexico has refused.

